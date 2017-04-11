April 11 Lanxess Ag

* capacities for iron oxide pigments to be increased by around 25,000 metric tons by 2019

* is also expanding capacities for yellow pigments by another 2,000 tons per year at its site in Porto Feliz, Brazil

* by taking these measures, will be increasing its global production capacities from 375,000 to 400,000 tons of iron oxide pigments by 2019. Source bit.ly/2oVw5xI