BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 11 Lanxess Ag
* capacities for iron oxide pigments to be increased by around 25,000 metric tons by 2019
* is also expanding capacities for yellow pigments by another 2,000 tons per year at its site in Porto Feliz, Brazil
* by taking these measures, will be increasing its global production capacities from 375,000 to 400,000 tons of iron oxide pigments by 2019. Source bit.ly/2oVw5xI
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results