BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Langfang Development Co Ltd
* Says trading in shares to halt on April 27 as it will implement delisting risk warning due to net losses for two years in a row
* Says trading in shares will resume on April 28
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qecl52; bit.ly/2q5jdme
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.