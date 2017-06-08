June 8 Langold Real Estate Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 14

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 15 and the dividend will be paid on June 15

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iDnkFQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)