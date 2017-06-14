BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 14 Lanhai Medical Investment Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt on June 15 pending announcement related to investment
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rgO2Va
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
* U.S. hospital stocks surge after legislation unveiled (New throughout, adds Trump, Obama comment, updated stock information)