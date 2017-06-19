WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
* Lannett Company Inc - received approval from FDA of ANDA for niacin extended-release tablets USP, 500 mg and 1000 mg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.