BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline starts phase III study for nasal polyps drug
* GSK starts phase III study with Mepolizumab in patients with nasal polyps
June 26 Lannett Company Inc:
* Lannett receives approval for additional dosage strengths of hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets usp
* Lannett Company Inc - plan to launch all of recently approved products in new fiscal year, which begins next week
* Lannett Company-received approval from FDA of anda for hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets usp, 5 mg/325 mg, 7.5 mg/325 mg, 10 mg/325 mg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GSK starts phase III study with Mepolizumab in patients with nasal polyps
LONDON, June 27 Emerging market equities hovered near two-week highs on Tuesday, underpinned by rising oil prices, solid Chinese industrial profits and a flat dollar, which also allowed the rand and the lira to firm.