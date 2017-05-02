Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Lannett Company Inc
* Lannett reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.77
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 sales $165.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $170.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lannett Company Inc says company expects its fiscal 2017 Q4 profitability on an adjusted basis to be similar with its fiscal 2017 Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.