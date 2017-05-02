May 2 Lannett Company Inc

* Lannett reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 sales $165.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $170.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lannett Company Inc says company expects its fiscal 2017 Q4 profitability on an adjusted basis to be similar with its fiscal 2017 Q3