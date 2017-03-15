WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 15 Lansen Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd
* Lansen HK and Full Keen, both units of company, disposed on-market of an aggregate of 4.2 million Starry shares
* Aggregate gross sale proceeds of disposal is approximately RMB179.98 million
* As a result of disposal, group is expected to recognize a net gain of approximately USD17.01 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.