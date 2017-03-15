March 15 Lansen Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd

* Lansen HK and Full Keen, both units of company, disposed on-market of an aggregate of 4.2 million Starry shares

* Aggregate gross sale proceeds of disposal is approximately RMB179.98 million

* As a result of disposal, group is expected to recognize a net gain of approximately USD17.01 million