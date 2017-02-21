Feb 21 Lantheus Holdings Inc:
* Lantheus Holdings and GE Healthcare announce the signing
of a term sheet for worldwide development and commercialization
of flurpiridaz F 18
* Lantheus Holdings Inc - LMI would receive a $5 million
upfront cash payment and, if successful, up to $60 million in
regulatory and sales milestones payments
* Lantheus Holdings Inc - GE Healthcare would fund second
phase III flurpiridaz F 18 clinical study, worldwide regulatory
approvals
* Lantheus Holdings Inc - GE Healthcare would also fund
flurpiridaz's worldwide launch and commercialization
* Says parties anticipate entering into a definitive
agreement for proposed transaction in Q2 of 2017
