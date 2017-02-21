Feb 21 Lantheus Holdings Inc
* Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial
results; provides 2017 guidance
* Q4 earnings per share $0.13
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $77 million to $80 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $312 million to $317 million
* Q4 revenue $74.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says anticipates worldwide revenues for full year 2017 of
approximately $312 million to $317 million, compared to $301.9
million in 2016
* Says for Q1 of 2017, company expects worldwide revenues
in range of $77 million to $80 million
* Anticipates full year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $79 million
to $82 million
* For Q1 of 2017 co expects adjusted EBITDA in range of $18
million to $20 million
* Q4 revenue $74.4 million
* FY2017 revenue view $312.2 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $77.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
