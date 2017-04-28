BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit facility
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
April 28 Laox Co Ltd:
* Announces the merger of its wholly owned units, MODE ET JACOMO CO LTD and another Tokyo based unit, which is engaged in the shoe manufacturing, processing and sales
* Says MODE ET JACOMO will be the surviving company, and the other Tokyo-based unit will be dissolved
* Effective date July 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8thJB4
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017