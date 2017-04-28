BRIEF-Alliancebernstein global high income fund reports Q4 results
May 26 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc
April 28 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :
* Secures financing of 78 million euros ($85.35 million) from Banco Santander for the Lagasca99 development
* The deal also includes a further 40 million euros to refinance already existing debt taken on to acquire plot of land Source text: bit.ly/2oPALkh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 26 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc
* Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: