April 28 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA:

* Secures bank financing of asset Lagasca99 of 78 million euros ($84.8 million) from Banco Santander

* To use the funds to finance construction of Lagasca99 property and finance potential buyers

* Updates terms and conditions of an additional balance of 40 million euros Source text for Eikon:

