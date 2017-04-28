BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA:
* Secures bank financing of asset Lagasca99 of 78 million euros ($84.8 million) from Banco Santander
* To use the funds to finance construction of Lagasca99 property and finance potential buyers
* Updates terms and conditions of an additional balance of 40 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.