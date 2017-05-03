May 3 Laredo Petroleum Inc:

* Laredo Petroleum announces 2017 first-quarter financial and operating results

* Says qtrly produced 52,405 barrels of oil equivalent per day, an increase of approximately 13% from Q1 of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says in Q2 of 2017, company expects to complete approximately 18 wells

* Sees Q2 production 55 MBOE/d - 58 MBOE/d

* Says at march 31,had hedges for remaining three quarters of 2017 for 5.2 million barrels of oil at a weighted-average floor price of $55.82 per barrel

* Says company is reiterating its previously stated anticipated full-year 2017 production growth guidance of at least 15%.

* Sees Q2 production 55 - 58 MBOE/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)