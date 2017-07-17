FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum provides commodity derivatives update
July 17, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum provides commodity derivatives update

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Inc

* Laredo Petroleum schedules second-quarter 2017 earnings conference call for august 8 and provides commodity derivatives update

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - for three months ended June 30, 2017, laredo expects to report a gain on derivatives of approximately $28.9 million

* Laredo Petroleum - at June 30, 2017, had hedges for remaining two qtrs of 2017 for 3.5 million barrels of oil at weighted-average floor price of $55.82/barrel

* Laredo Petroleum - had hedges in place for remaining two qtrs of 2017 for 13.6 million mmbtu of natural gas at weighted-average floor price of $2.75/mmbtu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

