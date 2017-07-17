BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum says for qtr ended June 30, expects a gain on derivatives of about $28.9 mln - SEC filing

July 17 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Inc

* Laredo Petroleum says for 3 months ended June 30, 2017, laredo expects to report a gain on derivatives of approximately $28.9 million - SEC filing

* Laredo Petroleum - at June 30, had hedges in place for remaining 2 qtrs of 2017 for 3.5 million barrels of oil at weighted-average floor price of $55.82/barrel

* Laredo Petroleum - also had hedges in place for remaining 2 qtrs of 2017 for 13.6 mmbtu of natural gas at weighted-average floor price of $2.75/mmbtu

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - Laredo had hedged 222,000 barrels of ethane at $11.24 per barrel and 187,500 barrels of propane at $22.26 per barrel

* Laredo Petroleum - at June 30, 2017, for 2018, co had hedged 6.7 million barrels of oil at a weighted-average floor price of $46.34 per barrel

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - all natural gas hedges the company has in place are priced at the Waha Hub

* Laredo Petroleum - at June 30, 2017, for 2018, co had hedged 23.8 million mmbtu of natural gas at a weighted-average floor price of $2.50 per mmbtu

* Laredo Petroleum - for the six months ended June 30, 2017, laredo expects to report a gain on derivatives of approximately $65.6 million Source text: (bit.ly/2t94asZ) Further company coverage: