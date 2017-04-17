BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Laredo Petroleum Inc:
* Laredo Petroleum schedules first-quarter 2017 earnings conference call for may 4 and provides commodity derivatives update
* Laredo Petroleum Inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, Laredo expects to report a gain on derivatives of approximately $36.7 million
* Laredo Petroleum Inc - at march 31, 2017, for 2018, company had hedged 3,458,375 barrels of oil at a weighted-average floor price of $53.71 per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.