BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 15 Largo Resources Ltd
* Largo Reports highlights of its Q1 2017 financial and operating results
* Largo Resources Ltd - qtrly revenues $29.4 million versus $10 million
* Largo Resources Ltd - qtrly basic loss per share $0.02
* Largo Resources Ltd - sees FY average annual production 9,361 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering