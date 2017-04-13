Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 12 Largo Resources Ltd
* Largo provides operational update and announces new term loan
* Sees monthly production of up to 840 tonnes per month starting as early as May 2017, up 5%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)