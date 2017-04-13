UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Larq SA:
* Its unit, Nextbike Polska SA, signs 947,100 zlotys ($237,804) deal with Stalowa Wola municipalities for setting up and managing system of urban bicycle network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9827 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
