BRIEF-Innovation Medical Management scraps plan to invest in Israel's Pluristem Therapeutics
* Says it scraps plan to invest in Israel's Pluristem Therapeutics Inc
May 17 Larry Jewelry International Co Ltd :
* Entered into bond placing agreement
* Agrrement to subscribe in cash for bonds with an aggregate principal amount up to HK$100 million
* Entered into 7.5pct cb placing agreement to subscribe in cash convertible bonds of up to HK$210 million
* Net proceeds from issuance of bonds, 6.5pct convertible bonds and 7.5pct convertible bonds is HK$388.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it scraps plan to invest in Israel's Pluristem Therapeutics Inc
LONDON, June 20 Britain's car industry does not believe the UK will be able to strike a full and comprehensive Brexit deal with the European Union during the course of two-year talks and must secure interim arrangements to help safeguard the sector.