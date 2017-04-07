Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 7 Larsen & Toubro Ltd
* Says appointment of A. M. Naik as the non-executive chairman of the company with effect from october 1, 2017 for a period of three yrs
* Appointment of S. N. Subrahmanyan as chief executive officer & managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)