* Larsen & Toubro Ltd says commissions gas turbines in open cycle for 2 large gas-based projects in Bangladesh

* Larsen & Toubro Ltd says the two power plants will generate more than 635 MW on full load

* Larsen & Toubro - L&T Power also executing EPC subcontract for 400 MW gas based power plant at Bibiyana, Bangladesh; to be ready for commissioning in 2018-19

* Larsen & Toubro Ltd - successful commissioning of these power plants will assist Bangladesh in reaching its target of 24000 MW by 2021