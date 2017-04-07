Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 7 Larsen & Toubro Ltd
* Larsen & Toubro Ltd says commissions gas turbines in open cycle for 2 large gas-based projects in Bangladesh
* Larsen & Toubro Ltd says the two power plants will generate more than 635 MW on full load
* Larsen & Toubro - L&T Power also executing EPC subcontract for 400 MW gas based power plant at Bibiyana, Bangladesh; to be ready for commissioning in 2018-19
* Larsen & Toubro Ltd - successful commissioning of these power plants will assist Bangladesh in reaching its target of 24000 MW by 2021 Source text: bit.ly/2p8m4tl Further company coverage:
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)