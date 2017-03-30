US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 30 Larsen & Toubro Ltd:
* Says L&T Hydrocarbon bags orders worth around 40 billion rupees
* LTHE won onshore EPC contract for design, supply, construction and commissioning of large petrochemical facility in middle east Source text: bit.ly/2mRlnrq Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)