US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 24 Larsen & Toubro Ltd:
* Says L&T Technology Services wins smart city & campus project
* Development of smart city & campus solutions that will be used to develop smart office campus in Israel for leading technology co
* Expanded partnership with Microsoft to deliver smart city & campus solutions Source text: bit.ly/2q5liha Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)