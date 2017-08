July 31 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd:

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of S.N. Subrahmanyan as chief executive officer & managing director

* Seeks members' nod to offer, issue and allot in one or more tranches securities upto 40 billion rupees

* Seeks members' nod to offer or invite subscriptions for NCDs aggregating up to 60 billion rupees

