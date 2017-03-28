US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 28 Larsen & Toubro Ltd
* Says L&T Construction wins a major residential order valued INR 29.03 billion
* Contract largest residential project awarded to L&T construction till date
* Scope of work comprises design,construction of 20 residential towers,4 high-rise towers,1 commercial development in 16 acres plot area Source text: bit.ly/2nbo5TY Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)