in 14 hours
BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.73
July 26, 2017 / 8:50 PM / in 14 hours

BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp:

* Las Vegas Sands reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.73

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.69

* Q2 revenue $3.14 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Las vegas sands corp - qtrly consolidated adjusted property ebitda increased 26.5 pct to $1.21 billion, with margin increasing 240 basis points to 38.5 pct

* Sands macao generated revenue of $161 million and adjusted property ebitda of $39 million in q2

* Las Vegas Sands Corp - total net revenues for sands china ltd. (scl) increased 23.0% to $1.82 billion in q2 of 2017, compared to $1.48 billion in q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

