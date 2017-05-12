BRIEF-CIBC announces senior executive changes
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - jon hountalas has been named group head, commercial banking and wealth management, canada
May 12 Lassonde Industries Inc
* LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES ITS Q1 2017 RESULTS
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.87
* Q1 SALES C$370.7 MILLION VERSUS C$386.5 MILLION
* LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC - REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ITS ABILITY TO SLIGHTLY INCREASE ITS CONSOLIDATED SALES IN 2017 COMPARED TO THOSE OF 2016
* FOR Q1 OF 2017, COMPANY SAW A SLIGHT SLOWDOWN IN INDUSTRY SALES IN U.S. FRUIT JUICE AND DRINK MARKET
* EXPECTS U.S. FRUIT JUICE AND DRINK MARKET TO BE "RELATIVELY STABLE" THROUGH 2017
* DOES NOT SEE ANY SIGNS OF SALES DECREASE IN CANADIAN MARKET REVERSING IN NEXT THREE QUARTERS OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Brian Ferguson will step down in October and the Canadian oil company also laid out plans to sell $4 billion to $5 billion in non-core assets by the end of the year.