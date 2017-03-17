March 17 Lastminute.Com Nv

* FY revenues of 261.5 million euros ($281.69 million), up 4.7 percent year-on-year

* FY adjusted EBITDA of 28.6 million euros versus negative adjusted EBITDA of 0.5 million euros in 2015

* FY total net income at 7.5 million euros versus loss of 17.8 million euros last year

* Resolved to propose at next AGM - to be held in Amsterdam on April 28, 2017 - to approve launch of a new buyback program

* As for buyback program actually in place, which shall end on 27 april 2017, maximum permitted investment will be 18 million euros Source text for Eikon:

