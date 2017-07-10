BRIEF-lastminute.com sees a 45-47 pct drop in adj EBITDA in H1

July 10 (Reuters) - LASTMINUTE.COM NV

* 1h2017 Revenues Are Expected to Be Slightly Down (-4.5%) Against Revenues in 1h2016 of Eur 133.2m

* Group Expects a Consistent Decrease of h1 Adjusted Ebitda in a Range of 45-47% Versus Last Year; In 1h2016 Adjusted Ebitda Was Eur 17.3m

* h1 Net Profit Will Be Lower Than in Same Period of Last Year, Decreasing to Around -Eur 1.5-2.0m from +Eur 4.1m in 2016

* FOR 2017, MANAGEMENT CONFIRMS FULL YEAR GUIDANCE IN LINE WITH 2016 RESULTS AT REVENUE AND EBITDA LEVEL