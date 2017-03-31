UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 31 Latam Autos Ltd:
* Will not be in a position to lodge its financial report for year ended 31 December 2016 by reporting deadline of 31 march 2017
* "This has been due largely to company reviewing funding opportunities and proposals from strategic parties" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)