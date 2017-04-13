Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 13 Latam Autos Ltd:
* Operations in Peru are expected to be maintained at cash flow breakeven in 2017
* Expenditure in Argentina and Panama will be reduced to minimal levels with closure of local offices in 2017
* Argentina and panama domains and organic revenues are expected to be maintained to provide future optionality in 2017
* Senior management remuneration will also be reduced by 25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)