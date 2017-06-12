BRIEF-HotApp International names new CEO
* Says appointed Lum Kan Fai as the company’s CEO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHvg9z) Further company coverage:
June 12 Lattice Semiconductor Corp
* Lattice semiconductor-Co, Canyon Bridge Acquisition Co & Canyon Bridge Merger sub entered into amendment to agreement & plan of merger, dated Nov. 3, 2016
* Lattice semiconductor -pursuant amendment parties agreed to withdraw and re-file their joint voluntary notice to committee on foreign investment in U.S.
* Lattice Semiconductor - co, canyon bridge to extend date after which merger agreement may be terminated if merger has not become effective to sept. 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage: