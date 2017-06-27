BRIEF-Newfoundland Capital files normal course issuer bid notice with the TSX
* Newfoundland Capital files normal course issuer bid notice with the TSX
June 27 Lattice Semiconductor Corp
* Lattice Semiconductor delivers new machine learning and sensor-to-cloud security solutions for intelligence at the edge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Newfoundland Capital files normal course issuer bid notice with the TSX
SANTIAGO, June 28 Mining companies operating in Chile are examining restarting projects that were put on hold in recent years due to a copper price slump, the mining minister and industry executives said, though final investment decisions will wait until political uncertainty lifts after the November presidential elections.