Health stocks help European equities cut losses
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
May 30 LATVIAN FOREST COMPANY AB:
* CARRIES OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF SEK 23.4 MILLION FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION
* ISSUE PRICE IS SET AT SEK 5.90 PER NEW B SHARE
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR NEW ISSUE RUNS FROM JUNE 9 TO JUNE 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
LONDON, June 22 Nigeria's recent tentative steps to free up its naira currency, particularly via a new trading window, have gone down well with some adventurous stock and bond investors who are cautiously returning to the markets they fled two years ago.