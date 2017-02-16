Feb 16 Laura Ashley Holdings Plc:

* H1 pretax profit 7.8 million stg versus 11 million stg year ago

* H1 sales fell 2.5 percent to 146 million stg

* FY pretax profit 7.8 million stg versus 11 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend 0.5 penceper share

* Says online revenue of 25.6 mln stg. (26 weeks to Jan. 30 2016: 25.0 mln stg) for 26 weeks to Dec. 31 2016.

* Says hotel revenue of 1.4 mln stg (26 weeks to Jan. 30 2016: 1.3 mln stg) for 26 weeks to Dec. 31 2016.

* Says trading conditions have been demanding during first six months of year ending 30 June 2017.

* Says that net pre-tax profit for year will fall below market expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)