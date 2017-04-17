BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Laureate Education Inc:
* Laureate Education announces proposed offering of up to $800 million of senior notes
* Laureate Education Inc says it intends to offer up to $800 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* Laureate Education - to use net proceeds from offering of notes to repay, redeem or repurchase certain of its outstanding 9.250% senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.