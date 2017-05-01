BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Laureate Education Inc:
* Laureate Education Inc - on April 28, 2017, board of co increased size of board from 11 members to 13 members ]
* Laureate Education Inc - on April 28, 2017, board appointed Kenneth W. Freeman and Michael J. Durham to board to fill newly created directorships Source text:(bit.ly/2pAfE9P) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.