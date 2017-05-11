May 11 Laureate Education Inc

* Laureate education reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $1.05

* Q1 revenue $855.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $833.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Laureate education inc - laureate is reaffirming financial guidance previously provided for full-year 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $4.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: