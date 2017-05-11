BRIEF-Fang qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ads $0.02
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
May 11 Laureate Education Inc
* Laureate education reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $1.05
* Q1 revenue $855.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $833.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Laureate education inc - laureate is reaffirming financial guidance previously provided for full-year 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $4.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
* xG Technology's Vislink business receives orders valued at $250,000 from local television stations for high-performance digital microwave systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: