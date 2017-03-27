March 27 LAURITZ.COM GROUP A/S

* REG-LAURITZ.COM GROUP A/S :METTE RODE SUNDSTRØM TO LEAVE POSITION AS CEO DURING 2017

* RODE SUNDSTRØM HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT SHE INTENDS TO RESIGN HER POSITION

* SEARCH FOR A NEW CEO WILL COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY

* METTE RODE SUNDSTRØM WILL REMAIN IN HER POSITION UNTIL A NEW CEO HAS BEEN RECRUITED, WITH CONTINUED FOCUS ON EXECUTING MANAGEMENT'S STRATEGY PLAN 2017