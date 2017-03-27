BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 LAURITZ.COM GROUP A/S
* REG-LAURITZ.COM GROUP A/S :METTE RODE SUNDSTRØM TO LEAVE POSITION AS CEO DURING 2017
* RODE SUNDSTRØM HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT SHE INTENDS TO RESIGN HER POSITION
* SEARCH FOR A NEW CEO WILL COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY
* METTE RODE SUNDSTRØM WILL REMAIN IN HER POSITION UNTIL A NEW CEO HAS BEEN RECRUITED, WITH CONTINUED FOCUS ON EXECUTING MANAGEMENT'S STRATEGY PLAN 2017
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing