UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 LAURITZ.COM GROUP A/S
* REG-LAURITZ.COM ENTERS INTO A FIVE YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT FOR THE AUCTION HOUSES IN SØBORG AND IN HØRSHOLM IN DENMARK.
* NEW PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENTS WILL HAVE A POSITIVE EFFECT ON EBITDA IN 2017 OF APPROX. DKK 18M. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said a power supply issue was to blame for a global computer system failure which sowed confusion and chaos at London's two biggest airports, with thousands of passengers queuing for hours and planes left stuck on runways.