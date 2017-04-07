April 7 Nikkei:

* Lawson Inc likely logged a 2 percent increase in group operating profit for the fiscal year ended in February to reach nearly 74 billion yen - Nikkei

* Lawson's group revenue apparently grew 8% to just over 630 billion yen for fiscal year ended in February - Nikkei