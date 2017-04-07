BRIEF-Autodis plans to divest its Polish subsidiary
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
April 7 Nikkei:
* Lawson Inc likely logged a 2 percent increase in group operating profit for the fiscal year ended in February to reach nearly 74 billion yen - Nikkei
* Lawson's group revenue apparently grew 8% to just over 630 billion yen for fiscal year ended in February - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2nLViWA) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
* Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote Marcato's white proxy card "for" all four of Marcato's nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: