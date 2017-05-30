BRIEF-D.R. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75 pct of Forestar Group’s common stock for $16.25/shr
* d.r. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75% of forestar group’s common stock for $16.25 per share
May 30 Lawson Products Inc:
* Lawson Products - expects to record a gain on sale of distribution center in Fairfield, New Jersey of about $5.4 million in Q2 of 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2rlryVN) Further company coverage:
* Zogenix Inc - on June 22 U.S. FDA granted its investigational drug, ZX008 orphan drug designation for treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome