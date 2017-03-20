March 20 Layne Christensen Co
* Layne Christensen provides preliminary fiscal 2017 fourth
quarter results
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $127 million to $131 million
* Layne Christensen Co - Expects to report fiscal 2017 Q4
net loss from continuing operations before income taxes of
between $33 million and $35 million
* Layne Christensen Co says expects to report adjusted
EBITDA for its fiscal 2017 Q4 of between negative $7 million and
negative $9 million
* Layne Christensen Co - Management continues to expect
that heavy civil transaction will close in approximately 50 days
