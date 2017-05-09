Greek current account deficit shrinks in April, tourism revenues rise

ATHENS, June 20 Greece's current account deficit contracted in April compared to the same month a year earlier, thanks to a lower trade gap and an increase in the primary income surplus, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday. The data showed the deficit at 462 million euros ($515.45 million) from 872 million euros in April 2016. Tourism revenues rose slightly to 484 million euros from 434 million in the same month a year earlier. "A year-on-year drop of 196 million euros in