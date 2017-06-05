June 5 Le Chateau Inc:

* Le Chateau provides update on renewal of credit facility

* Le Chateau Inc - ‍in addition, company received a term sheet from a subordinate lender for a three-year $15.0 million term loan​

* Le Chateau - received term sheet from its current lender for renewal of its asset based credit facility for a three-year term with a limit of $70.0 million​

* Le Chateau Inc- current lender extended maturity date of existing credit facility from june 5, 2017 to june 12, 2017