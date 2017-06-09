BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 9 Le Chateau Inc
* Le Chateau reports first quarter results
* Q1 same store sales fell 1.5 percent
* Q1 loss per share C$0.43
* Q1 sales fell 8.6 percent to C$44.4 million
* Le Chateau - for first five weeks ended june 3, 2017, total retail sales decreased 8.5 pct
* Le Chateau - renewed its asset based revolving credit facility for a three-year term ending on june 9, 2020 with a limit of $70.0 million
* Le Chateau - for first five weeks ended june 3, 2017, comparable store sales decreased 2.9 pct
* Le Chateau - entered into a three-year $15.0 million term loan with a subordinate lender
* Le Chateau - proceeds of term loan will be used to reduce amount outstanding under revolving credit facility
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.