UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 9 Le Chateau Inc
* Le Chateau Inc - has entered into an agreement with a corporation controlled by Herschel Segal, for a financing of $2.5 million
* Le Chateau -loan will be secured by all co's property and will be subordinated in terms of ranking and repayment to co's $80.0 million revolving credit facility
* Financing is in form of a secured loan which is repayable at maturity on July 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.