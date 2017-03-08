March 9 Le Chateau Inc

* Le Chateau Inc - has entered into an agreement with a corporation controlled by Herschel Segal, for a financing of $2.5 million

* Le Chateau -loan will be secured by all co's property and will be subordinated in terms of ranking and repayment to co's $80.0 million revolving credit facility

* Financing is in form of a secured loan which is repayable at maturity on July 14, 2017