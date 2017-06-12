BRIEF-Dollar General names Jason Reiser executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
* Dollar General names Jason Reiser as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
June 12 Le Saunda Holdings Ltd
* For Q1 of financial year 2017/18, group's retail business recorded a total sales decline of 13.0%
* Q1 same store sales of retail business decline of 9.7%
* For Q1 of financial year 2017/18, group's e-commerce business recorded a total sales decline of 36.2% Source text (bit.ly/2rRAXnZ) Further company coverage:
* Dean Foods Co says announced today that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic