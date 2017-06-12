June 12 Le Saunda Holdings Ltd

* For Q1 of financial year 2017/18, group's retail business recorded a total sales decline of 13.0%

* Q1 same store sales of retail business decline of 9.7%

* For Q1 of financial year 2017/18, group's e-commerce business recorded a total sales decline of 36.2%